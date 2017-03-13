West Potsdam family displaced following blaze; cause of fire remains under investigation
Firefighters were able to save a home from being a total loss following a Monday fire at 53 Barker Road Ext., according to West Potsdam Fire Chief Ron Forbes. "We were able to knock it down in 15 to 20 minutes and contain it to one room," he said.
