Weekly class for practicing English speaking offered at Potsdam library

A new weekly class in the Potsdam Library's Cleveland Computer Center will provide residents from other countries the opportunity to practice speaking and understanding spoken English. Beginning on April 6, the class will be held on Thursday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will listen to spoken English to improve their understanding of what they hear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.