Weekly class for practicing English speaking offered at Potsdam library
A new weekly class in the Potsdam Library's Cleveland Computer Center will provide residents from other countries the opportunity to practice speaking and understanding spoken English. Beginning on April 6, the class will be held on Thursday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants will listen to spoken English to improve their understanding of what they hear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affairs
|2 hr
|Risk
|50
|The Rockin Demo
|16 hr
|Cherry
|15
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|23 hr
|Mary
|87
|Con mohoney hit and run
|Mon
|makeyourown
|2
|Brittany Clare
|Mar 18
|Lizz
|4
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Mar 16
|Littleman
|4
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|Mar 15
|Maggiemay
|86
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC