SUNY Potsdam to Host St. Lawrence Lea...

SUNY Potsdam to Host St. Lawrence Leadership Institute Networking Reception

1 hr ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

SUNY Potsdam will soon be home to a newly revitalized St. Lawrence Leadership Institute, thanks to a partnership with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate the relaunch of this initiative, the College is hosting a networking reception on March 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sergi's Italian Restaurant Pizzeria & Banquet Hall in Potsdam.

Potsdam, NY

