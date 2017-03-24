SUNY Potsdam to Host St. Lawrence Leadership Institute Networking Reception

SUNY Potsdam will soon be home to a newly revitalized St. Lawrence Leadership Institute, thanks to a partnership with the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate the relaunch of this initiative, the College is hosting a networking reception on March 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sergi's Italian Restaurant Pizzeria & Banquet Hall in Potsdam.

