SUNY Potsdam signs agreement with Uni...

SUNY Potsdam signs agreement with Universidad de Cienfuegos

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

A unique educational partnership was formalized last week between SUNY Potsdam and the Universidad de Cienfuegos in Cuba, where SUNY Potsdam signed an official memorandum of understanding with the Cuban university for a long-term international collaboration that involves students, faculty and staff of both institutions. In addition, the State University of New York system signed an agreement with the Cuban Ministry of Education, the first of its kind between Cuban and U.S. institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Courtney Sturgeon 6 hr Gagging 18
The Rockin Demo 9 hr Mona Lott 10
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 17 hr Brett Lawrence 85
News At least one person injured following alleged d... Tue get a hobby 1
tnt fireworks angie Mar 3 just ask 3
Job offer Mar 3 That guy 13
Beware Kocsis boy scam Feb 28 scottie the weiner 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,006 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC