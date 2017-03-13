SUNY Potsdam finalizes partnership wi...

SUNY Potsdam finalizes partnership with Cuban university

Sunday Mar 12

SUNY Potsdam signed an official memorandum of understanding with the Cuban university for a long-term international collaboration that involves students, faculty and staff of both institutions. In addition, the State University of New York system signed an agreement with the Cuban Ministry of Education, the first of its kind between Cuban and U.S. institutions.

Potsdam, NY

