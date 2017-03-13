SUNY Potsdam finalizes partnership with Cuban university
SUNY Potsdam signed an official memorandum of understanding with the Cuban university for a long-term international collaboration that involves students, faculty and staff of both institutions. In addition, the State University of New York system signed an agreement with the Cuban Ministry of Education, the first of its kind between Cuban and U.S. institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why
|2 hr
|Hello
|10
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Littleman
|4
|Con mohoney hit and run
|18 hr
|Shawn v
|1
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Maggiemay
|86
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Wed
|haha
|3
|Angie poff
|Tue
|Devin
|1
|Marie Conklin demo matthie
|Mar 11
|Curios chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC