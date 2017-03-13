Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: North Country Now

Do you know a business in Potsdam that deserves recognition for its contributions to the local economy through its growth in sales, square footage and/or in growth of product or services they offer? Nomination forms can be found at the Potsdam Chamber office, 24 Market St., and must be submitted by April 10 at 4 p.m. for consideration. The form can also be obtained upon request to "The form can be used, but we also accept letters of nominations..as long as the nomination letter explains clearly how this nominee meets criteria for the award," said Potsdam Chamber Executive Director Marylee Ballou.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why 2 hr Yup 12
Who is Lynette Vari (Feb '16) 2 hr uknowme 13
Does anyone know (Mar '09) Thu Littleman 4
Con mohoney hit and run Thu Shawn v 1
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) Wed Maggiemay 86
Beware Kocsis boy scam Wed haha 3
Angie poff Tue Devin 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,131 • Total comments across all topics: 279,621,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC