Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Do you know a business in Potsdam that deserves recognition for its contributions to the local economy through its growth in sales, square footage and/or in growth of product or services they offer? Nomination forms can be found at the Potsdam Chamber office, 24 Market St., and must be submitted by April 10 at 4 p.m. for consideration. The form can also be obtained upon request to "The form can be used, but we also accept letters of nominations..as long as the nomination letter explains clearly how this nominee meets criteria for the award," said Potsdam Chamber Executive Director Marylee Ballou.

