Story from NorthCountryNow.com

In 2017, Spay-Neuter-Now based in Hammond, is celebrating its 23rd year of specializing in providing spaying and neutering services for North Country cats and dogs. SNN programs include humane education and a high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter mobile clinic program in the Neuter Commuter traveling over St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis and occasionally into Franklin and Oswego counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.