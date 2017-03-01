Story from NorthCountryNow.com

In 2017, Spay-Neuter-Now based in Hammond, is celebrating its 23rd year of specializing in providing spaying and neutering services for North Country cats and dogs. SNN programs include humane education and a high-quality, high-volume spay/neuter mobile clinic program in the Neuter Commuter traveling over St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis and occasionally into Franklin and Oswego counties.

