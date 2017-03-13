Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Presidents of SUNY Canton and Potsdam are supporting Gov. Andrew Cuomo's proposal to offer taxpayer-funded SUNY tuition to middle class families. The initiative would be phased in over three years, beginning for New Yorkers making up to $100,000 annually in the fall of 2017, increasing to $110,000 in 2018, and reaching $125,000 in 2019.

