Story from NorthCountryNow.com

That's why Clarkson University Doctor of Physical Therapy students have teamed up with SUNY Potsdam's Department of Theatre & Dance this semester to help dancers learn to prevent small injuries from becoming bigger problems. The DPT students held a dance injury prevention workshop recently for dance students, and another workshop will be held in March for dancers attending the American College Dance Association regional conference at SUNY Potsdam's Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.