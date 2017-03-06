Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Story from NorthCountryNow.com

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: North Country Now

That's why Clarkson University Doctor of Physical Therapy students have teamed up with SUNY Potsdam's Department of Theatre & Dance this semester to help dancers learn to prevent small injuries from becoming bigger problems. The DPT students held a dance injury prevention workshop recently for dance students, and another workshop will be held in March for dancers attending the American College Dance Association regional conference at SUNY Potsdam's Performing Arts Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Courtney Sturgeon 1 hr Gagging 18
The Rockin Demo 4 hr Mona Lott 10
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 13 hr Brett Lawrence 85
News At least one person injured following alleged d... Tue get a hobby 1
tnt fireworks angie Mar 3 just ask 3
Job offer Mar 3 That guy 13
Beware Kocsis boy scam Feb 28 scottie the weiner 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC