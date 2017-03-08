Story from NorthCountryNow.com

A winter food drive organized by the Lions, with assistance from a few local stores and the local community, brought in more than 500 food items and several hundred dollars in cash to benefit the local food pantry. A total of 550 food items were donated and $430 in cash was collected to help the Potsdam Neighborhood Center Food Pantry.

