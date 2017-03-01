Story from NorthCountryNow.com
Clarkson University will receive $75,000 in funding from FuzeHub, a statewide organization that works to support manufacturing companies, as part of a $5 million dollar fund to support manufacturing. A total of $469,000 has been awarded to seven projects that will add 46 jobs across the state, according to FuzeHub.
