St. Lawrence University hosting 8th a...

St. Lawrence University hosting 8th annual Bach Marathon

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

St. Lawrence University's Chaplain's Office will present its eighth-annual Bach Marathon from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in Gunnison Memorial Chapel. The event is free and open to the public, and guests are welcome to come and go as they please.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Becca at stewarts 5 hr noticed 3
The Rockin Demo 6 hr Guest 17
News North country population continues to decline 7 hr fact 2
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Sun Scary Gary 88
just nsa Sun white 6
News Massena man cited with DWI, unlicensed operator... Mar 25 DILF 3
Arby's visited by code enforced for longtime br... Mar 24 Local yokel 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC