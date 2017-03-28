St. Lawrence University hosting 8th annual Bach Marathon
St. Lawrence University's Chaplain's Office will present its eighth-annual Bach Marathon from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in Gunnison Memorial Chapel. The event is free and open to the public, and guests are welcome to come and go as they please.
