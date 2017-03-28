Saranac Lake girls open NAC lax season with win at OFA; Salmon River at Potsdam postponed
Saranac Lake pulled away to a 17-4 win on the road over OFA in an NAC season opener while Heuvelton Central dropped a 19-1 nonleague decision at Carthage in varsity girls lacrosse games played on Tuesday. Saranac Lake 17, OFA 4: In Ogdensburg, Lindsey Rath anchored a balanced attack in the winning effort with two goals and three assists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|3 hr
|Cherry
|89
|Chelsea Snyder
|10 hr
|Keep It Real
|2
|North country population continues to decline
|14 hr
|hd
|3
|The Rockin Demo
|15 hr
|Mona Lott
|18
|Becca at stewarts
|Mon
|noticed
|3
|just nsa
|Mar 26
|white
|6
|Massena man cited with DWI, unlicensed operator...
|Mar 25
|DILF
|3
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC