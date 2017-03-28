Saranac Lake girls open NAC lax seaso...

Saranac Lake girls open NAC lax season with win at OFA; Salmon River at Potsdam postponed

Saranac Lake pulled away to a 17-4 win on the road over OFA in an NAC season opener while Heuvelton Central dropped a 19-1 nonleague decision at Carthage in varsity girls lacrosse games played on Tuesday. Saranac Lake 17, OFA 4: In Ogdensburg, Lindsey Rath anchored a balanced attack in the winning effort with two goals and three assists.

