Record number of rides taken on St. Lawrence Countya s public bus...

A record number of bus rides were taken in February on St. Lawrence County's public transit system and the trend is expected to continue to grow as more college students, working people, senior citizens and others take the low-fare rides. Last month, more than 6,000 one-way rides were taken on the 24-passenger buses operated by St. Lawrence NYSARC through a contract with the county, according to Andrea M. Montgomery who oversees the transport system through her role as the county's Office for Aging Director.

