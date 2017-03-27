Potsdam resident named to dean's list...

Potsdam resident named to dean's list at University of Rochester

Gaetan B. Foisy of Potsdam, a freshman majoring in mechanical engineering at the University of Rochester, was recently named to the dean's list for the fall 2016 semester. The University of Rochester, founded in 1850, is a private research university located in Rochester on the south shore of Lake Ontario.

