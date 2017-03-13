Potsdam resident named to dean's list...

Potsdam resident named to dean's list at Stonehill College

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: North Country Now

To qualify for the dean's list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does anyone know (Mar '09) 1 hr Littleman 4
Con mohoney hit and run 4 hr Shawn v 1
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) 20 hr Maggiemay 86
Beware Kocsis boy scam 23 hr haha 3
Why Wed local yokel 8
Angie poff Tue Devin 1
Marie Conklin demo matthie Mar 11 Curios chris 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,033 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC