Potsdam resident named to dean's list at Stonehill College
To qualify for the dean's list, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|Littleman
|4
|Con mohoney hit and run
|4 hr
|Shawn v
|1
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|Maggiemay
|86
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|23 hr
|haha
|3
|Why
|Wed
|local yokel
|8
|Angie poff
|Tue
|Devin
|1
|Marie Conklin demo matthie
|Mar 11
|Curios chris
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC