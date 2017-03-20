Potsdam Police Department Blotter, Ma...

Potsdam Police Department Blotter, March 20

Lillian J. Swail, 23, of Rochester was ticketed for failure to wear a seatbelt while operating a vehicle southbound on Pierrepont Avenue. She was ticketed, released and is scheduled to appear in town court April 5, at 10 a.m. 1046 Traffic Stop on Barrington Drive.

