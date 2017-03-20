Potsdam Police Department Blotter, March 20
Lillian J. Swail, 23, of Rochester was ticketed for failure to wear a seatbelt while operating a vehicle southbound on Pierrepont Avenue. She was ticketed, released and is scheduled to appear in town court April 5, at 10 a.m. 1046 Traffic Stop on Barrington Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affairs
|3 hr
|Yes
|40
|Con mohoney hit and run
|16 hr
|makeyourown
|2
|Brittany Clare
|Sat
|Lizz
|4
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Mar 16
|Littleman
|4
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|Mar 15
|Maggiemay
|86
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Mar 15
|haha
|3
|CIA hacked the election, not Russia
|Mar 11
|hemakeshimselfloo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC