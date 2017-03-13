Potsdam Police Department Blotter, March 19
Johnny X. Lowell, 20, of Potsdam, was charged for inadequate exhaust system. He is scheduled to appear in town court April 5 at 10 a.m. 2343 Traffic Stop on Elm Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Affairs
|1 hr
|Wow
|30
|Aimee Barney (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Raquette falls
|6
|Who is Lynette Vari (Feb '16)
|Sun
|John
|14
|Brittany Clare
|Sat
|Lizz
|4
|Why
|Mar 17
|Yup
|12
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Mar 16
|Littleman
|4
|Con mohoney hit and run
|Mar 16
|Shawn v
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC