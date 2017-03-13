Potsdam Police Department Blotter, Ma...

Potsdam Police Department Blotter, March 19

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Country Now

Johnny X. Lowell, 20, of Potsdam, was charged for inadequate exhaust system. He is scheduled to appear in town court April 5 at 10 a.m. 2343 Traffic Stop on Elm Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Affairs 1 hr Wow 30
Aimee Barney (Nov '13) Sun Raquette falls 6
Who is Lynette Vari (Feb '16) Sun John 14
Brittany Clare Sat Lizz 4
Why Mar 17 Yup 12
Does anyone know (Mar '09) Mar 16 Littleman 4
Con mohoney hit and run Mar 16 Shawn v 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,865 • Total comments across all topics: 279,685,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC