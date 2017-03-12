Potsdam police charge Huntington teen...

Potsdam police charge Huntington teen following fraud complaint

Village police charged Wilber P. Parada, 18, of Huntington with possession or use of a fictitious license at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Police said he was charged after a patrol investigated a fraud complaint.

