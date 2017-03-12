Potsdam police charge Huntington teen following fraud complaint
Village police charged Wilber P. Parada, 18, of Huntington with possession or use of a fictitious license at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. Police said he was charged after a patrol investigated a fraud complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tnt fireworks angie
|19 hr
|awsome
|5
|Marie Conklin demo matthie
|20 hr
|Curios chris
|1
|CIA hacked the election, not Russia
|Sat
|hemakeshimselfloo...
|2
|The Rockin Demo
|Mar 10
|Mona Lott
|12
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Rock on
|86
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Mar 8
|Bob
|15
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Mar 8
|Gagging
|18
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC