Potsdam Police Blotter, March 4
Ashley R. Scicchitano, 21, of Farmington, was ticketed for speeding 43/30 on Pierrepont Avenue. She is scheduled to appear in town court March 15 at 10 a.m. 0156 Traffic stop on Market Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtney Sturgeon
|19 hr
|Gagging
|14
|tnt fireworks angie
|Fri
|just ask
|3
|Job offer
|Fri
|That guy
|13
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Mar 2
|x middlemiss
|13
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Feb 28
|scottie the weiner
|1
|J&S Contractors (Aug '13)
|Feb 27
|lori
|10
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|Crooks
|83
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC