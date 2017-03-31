Potsdam man jailed on contempt charge

State police on March 21 charged Richard A. Christy, 22, of 29 Pine St., Potsdam, with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Troopers charge that at about 12:30 p.m. at 46 West Main St., Apt 5, Mr. Christy violated an active no-contact order of protection issued by Judge Wayne Williams of Stockholm Town Court in favor of a 20-year-old female by going to her residence.

