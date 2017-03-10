Potsdam man charged with stalking

Potsdam man charged with stalking

Troopers charge that from Feb. 17 to March 5 in the town, Mr. Guyette sent unwanted emails to a 30-year-old Potsdam woman. Mr. Guyette was arraigned in Pierrepont Town Court by Justice Robert G. Camp and was released on his own recognizance.

