Potsdam man charged with assaulting deputy
St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies on Monday charged Dustin C. Taylor, 23, of 7896 Route 11, Potsdam, with second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Deputies charge that on or about March 12 at 214 King St. in the city, Mr. Taylor struck a deputy in the face during an investigation into a domestic incident, causing injury to the deputy.
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Rockin Demo
|2 hr
|Cherry
|15
|Affairs
|6 hr
|happy man
|45
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|10 hr
|Mary
|87
|Con mohoney hit and run
|Mon
|makeyourown
|2
|Brittany Clare
|Mar 18
|Lizz
|4
|Does anyone know (Mar '09)
|Mar 16
|Littleman
|4
|Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12)
|Mar 15
|Maggiemay
|86
