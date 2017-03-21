Potsdam man charged with assaulting d...

Potsdam man charged with assaulting deputy

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies on Monday charged Dustin C. Taylor, 23, of 7896 Route 11, Potsdam, with second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Deputies charge that on or about March 12 at 214 King St. in the city, Mr. Taylor struck a deputy in the face during an investigation into a domestic incident, causing injury to the deputy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Rockin Demo 2 hr Cherry 15
Affairs 6 hr happy man 45
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 10 hr Mary 87
Con mohoney hit and run Mon makeyourown 2
Brittany Clare Mar 18 Lizz 4
Does anyone know (Mar '09) Mar 16 Littleman 4
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) Mar 15 Maggiemay 86
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,152 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC