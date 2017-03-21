Potsdam man charged with assaulting deputy

St. Lawrence County sheriff's deputies on Monday charged Dustin C. Taylor, 23, of 7896 Route 11, Potsdam, with second-degree assault and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Deputies charge that on or about March 12 at 214 King St. in the city, Mr. Taylor struck a deputy in the face during an investigation into a domestic incident, causing injury to the deputy.

