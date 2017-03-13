Potsdam man charged after urinating o...

Potsdam man charged after urinating on floor at Potsdam Police Department, police say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: North Country Now

A Potsdam man was charged Sunday night for allegedly urinating on the processing floor of the Potsdam Police Department, according to Potsdam police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why 38 min Hello 6
Marie Conklin demo matthie Sat Curios chris 1
CIA hacked the election, not Russia Mar 11 hemakeshimselfloo... 2
The Rockin Demo Mar 10 Mona Lott 12
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Mar 9 Rock on 86
Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16) Mar 8 Bob 15
Courtney Sturgeon Mar 8 Gagging 18
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for St Lawrence County was issued at March 14 at 10:29AM EDT

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,552 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC