PACES executive chef wins silver meda...

PACES executive chef wins silver medal at northeast regional chef challenge

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: North Country Now

Amy Conger, executive chef for Potsdam Auxiliary College Educational Services , recently won a second place silver medal at the Northeast Regional National Association of College and University Food Services Culinary Chef Challenge. Conger's dish was pan seared mocha rubbed "frenched" pork chop with root vegetable hash, wilted greens and sour cherry and quince compote garnished with Gaufrette potatoes, according to a press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Country Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr... 48 min Not funny at all 6
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 22 hr Peekatyou 92
Main Street Clarkson Thu Local Yokel 2
who is th night manager at mcdonals Wed customer 1
Arby's visited by code enforced for longtime br... Wed local yokel 3
Becca at stewarts Wed Rallo 4
News North country population continues to decline Wed Lee 4
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,953,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC