PACES executive chef wins silver medal at northeast regional chef challenge

Amy Conger, executive chef for Potsdam Auxiliary College Educational Services , recently won a second place silver medal at the Northeast Regional National Association of College and University Food Services Culinary Chef Challenge. Conger's dish was pan seared mocha rubbed "frenched" pork chop with root vegetable hash, wilted greens and sour cherry and quince compote garnished with Gaufrette potatoes, according to a press release.

