Norwood youth named Norwood Kiwanis citizen of the year
Stanka is a third grade student at Trinity Catholic School in Massena and she resides in Norwood with her parents Brian and Linda Stanka. "Vanessa is an outstanding young lady, whose generosity and commitment to helping others is an inspiration to us all," said a press release from the club.
