North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawrence County after being found hiding in Florida

A North Lawrence man was taken into custody in Palm Bay, Florida by local police due to an outstanding warrant in St. Lawrence County. Ervin E. Francis III, 44, of 15 Grove St., North Lawrence, is being extradited to St. Lawrence County after failing to appear in county court for trial in February.

