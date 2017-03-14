North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawrence County after being found hiding in Florida
A North Lawrence man was taken into custody in Palm Bay, Florida by local police due to an outstanding warrant in St. Lawrence County. Ervin E. Francis III, 44, of 15 Grove St., North Lawrence, is being extradited to St. Lawrence County after failing to appear in county court for trial in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why
|5 hr
|Hello
|6
|Marie Conklin demo matthie
|Sat
|Curios chris
|1
|CIA hacked the election, not Russia
|Mar 11
|hemakeshimselfloo...
|2
|The Rockin Demo
|Mar 10
|Mona Lott
|12
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Rock on
|86
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Mar 8
|Bob
|15
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Mar 8
|Gagging
|18
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC