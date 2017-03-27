North country population continues to decline
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released its 2016 population totals for upstate counties. In the north country, Jefferson County had a particularly steep population decline last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where did the affiar go
|4 hr
|DontCare
|4
|Chelsea snyder
|4 hr
|HateHer
|5
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|5 hr
|Scary Gary
|88
|just nsa
|19 hr
|white
|6
|Massena man cited with DWI, unlicensed operator...
|Sat
|DILF
|3
|Becca at stewarts
|Fri
|Hmmmm
|2
|Arby's visited by code enforced for longtime br...
|Fri
|Local yokel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC