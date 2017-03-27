North Country Matters talks education...

North Country Matters talks education with BOCES superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

Steve Todd, the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent, talks education matters with NCM host Donna Seymour in the latest North Country Matters video magazine. They discuss federal changes in education focus, state education funding, poverty, health concerns, and state testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 1 hr Peekatyou 92
News North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr... 3 hr Family of Felons 1
Main Street Clarkson 7 hr Local Yokel 2
who is th night manager at mcdonals Wed customer 1
Arby's visited by code enforced for longtime br... Wed local yokel 3
Becca at stewarts Wed Rallo 4
News North country population continues to decline Wed Lee 4
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,932,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC