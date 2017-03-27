North Country Matters talks education with BOCES superintendent
Steve Todd, the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent, talks education matters with NCM host Donna Seymour in the latest North Country Matters video magazine. They discuss federal changes in education focus, state education funding, poverty, health concerns, and state testing.
