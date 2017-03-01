North Country Children's Museum looks...

North Country Children's Museum looks to open in Potsdam next year

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: North County Public Radio

Looking forward to a year of construction work, North Country Children's Museum executive director Sharon Vegh Williams and board member Jane Lammers don hard hats at the museum's new home in Potsdam. Photo: Todd Moe If everything goes according to plan, youngsters will have a new place to play and learn in Potsdam in early 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North County Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Courtney Sturgeon 2 hr media 12
Job offer Tue sizingup 12
Beware Kocsis boy scam Tue scottie the weiner 1
J&S Contractors (Aug '13) Mon lori 10
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Mon Crooks 83
mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15) Feb 27 The Ostrich Hunter 32
tnt fireworks angie Feb 27 media 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,411 • Total comments across all topics: 279,247,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC