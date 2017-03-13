North Country at Work: Woodswoman, an Adirondack wilderness guide
Sandy Maine was one of the first women to become a licensed wilderness guide in the Adirondacks. In 1979, Sandy took the first leadership wilderness course offered at North Country Community College.
