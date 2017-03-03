New restaurant with unique name opens on Route 56, Norfolk
It's a restaurant with a unique name and, judging by comments left on its Facebook page, some pretty good food and friendly service, too. Cow Chicken Pig opened on Feb. 13 at 9355 state Route 56, Norfolk, and owner Rebecca Thompson and manager Nicole Francis say business has been busy.
