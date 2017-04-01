Massena woman finds inspiration for s...

Massena woman finds inspiration for sobriety from her time in jail and a Ms. Stefa

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A St. Lawrence County jail corrections officer's belief that idle hands are the devil's playground has led to a former inmate's desire for sobriety and inspired her to give back to her community. Bobbie Jo LaRock, 38, Massena, was an inmate in the St. Lawrence County jail on charges of three counts of fourth-degree conspiracy and fifth-degree stolen property from Feb. 1 until Tuesday when she was released on bail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is th night manager at mcdonals 5 hr erthgfd 2
News North Lawrence man being extradited to St. Lawr... 11 hr Not funny at all 6
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) Thu Peekatyou 92
Main Street Clarkson Thu Local Yokel 2
Arby's visited by code enforced for longtime br... Mar 29 local yokel 3
Becca at stewarts Mar 29 Rallo 4
News North country population continues to decline Mar 29 Lee 4
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,964,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC