Massena woman finds inspiration for sobriety from her time in jail and a Ms. Stefa
A St. Lawrence County jail corrections officer's belief that idle hands are the devil's playground has led to a former inmate's desire for sobriety and inspired her to give back to her community. Bobbie Jo LaRock, 38, Massena, was an inmate in the St. Lawrence County jail on charges of three counts of fourth-degree conspiracy and fifth-degree stolen property from Feb. 1 until Tuesday when she was released on bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
