Massena man cited with DWI, unlicensed operator in Potsdam

Patrols responded to McDonald's on Market Street for a complaint of an intoxicated driver. Upon arrival the patrols observed Jacob L. Farrell, 26, Massena, leaving the parking lot and making an improper left hand turn into traffic.

