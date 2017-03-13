Learn to cook affordable, healthy foods during six-week program

A program called Good and Cheap: Great recipes on a budget will be held from 6-7 p.m. March 20, 27, April 3, 10, 17 and 24 at the Potsdam Public Library, 2 Park St. Learn to cook affordable, healthy foods in this fun and informative six-week program at the Potsdam Public Library. Each week, participants sample a new recipe and take one home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.