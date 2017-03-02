Justice for Garrett Reward Fund closes, funds donated to school-related organizations
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Justice for Garrett Reward Fund, an offering in exchange for information leading to the arrest of Garrett J. Phillips' killer, has been closed. Garrett was a sixth-grader at A.A. Kingston Middle School when neighbors reported hearing screams and cries for help at North Country Manor Apartments, 100 Market St., on Oct. 24, 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtney Sturgeon
|1 hr
|media
|12
|Job offer
|Tue
|sizingup
|12
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Tue
|scottie the weiner
|1
|J&S Contractors (Aug '13)
|Mon
|lori
|10
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Crooks
|83
|mark baker drug king pin crying wolf (Mar '15)
|Feb 27
|The Ostrich Hunter
|32
|tnt fireworks angie
|Feb 27
|media
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC