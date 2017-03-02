Justice for Garrett Reward Fund close...

Justice for Garrett Reward Fund closes, funds donated to school-related organizations

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Justice for Garrett Reward Fund, an offering in exchange for information leading to the arrest of Garrett J. Phillips' killer, has been closed. Garrett was a sixth-grader at A.A. Kingston Middle School when neighbors reported hearing screams and cries for help at North Country Manor Apartments, 100 Market St., on Oct. 24, 2011.

