Judge to issue written decision in Hillary suit postage problem

Attorneys in the malicious-prosecution case of Oral “Nick” Hillary against 48 named parties including the Potsdam Police, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Mary E. Rain and Onondaga DA William J. Fitzpatrick, will have to wait for a Supreme Court judge's written decision on whether to grant Mr. Hillary's attorneys permission to file late notices. Judge Mary M. Farley was scheduled to hear arguments Friday by Amy Marion of Barket, Marion, Epstein & Kearon, LLP, of Garden City, on behalf of Mr. Hillary over an issue of “lack of postage” which prevented six notices from reaching their destination before deadline.

