High winds leave north country residents without power
National Grid customers in St. Lawrence, Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties are experiencing power outages this afternoon as a result of high winds. St. Lawrence County was experiencing the highest number of outages as of 4:45 p.m., with 2,013 customers without power according to the companies online outage map.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtney Sturgeon
|10 hr
|Gagging
|18
|The Rockin Demo
|13 hr
|Mona Lott
|10
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|Brett Lawrence
|85
|At least one person injured following alleged d...
|Tue
|get a hobby
|1
|tnt fireworks angie
|Mar 3
|just ask
|3
|Job offer
|Mar 3
|That guy
|13
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Feb 28
|scottie the weiner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC