High school students earn college credit through St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES programs

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Dual credit courses are giving a growing number of high school students in the north country a leg up on their college education. Students from area school districts are participating in dual enrollment studies through St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES, which works with local colleges to provide college credit to students for free or a reduced cost.

