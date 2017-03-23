Healthcare protest

Healthcare protest

Around 2:30 p.m. on March 11 over 75 people gathered in front of the Potsdam Post Office to protest the harmful healthcare bill being debated in Congress right now. The plan has been rejected by most medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American Hospital Association, and the American Nursing Association.

