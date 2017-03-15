Fibromyalgia Support Group meets April 4 in Potsdam

Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Fibromyalgia Support Group will meet on April 4, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., 59 Main Street Room 2003, Clarkson Hall, Potsdam. Facilitator Dr. Leslie Russek will lead this month's discussion on “Managing Advice from Friends and Family while Living with a Chronic Disease.” “When you have a chronic illness, people often want to share information about how to solve any and all of your problems, but the reality of the situation is always much more complicated.

