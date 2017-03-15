Fibromyalgia Support Group meets April 4 in Potsdam
Canton-Potsdam Hospital's Fibromyalgia Support Group will meet on April 4, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., 59 Main Street Room 2003, Clarkson Hall, Potsdam. Facilitator Dr. Leslie Russek will lead this month's discussion on “Managing Advice from Friends and Family while Living with a Chronic Disease.” “When you have a chronic illness, people often want to share information about how to solve any and all of your problems, but the reality of the situation is always much more complicated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|1 hr
|haha
|3
|Why
|3 hr
|local yokel
|8
|Angie poff
|17 hr
|Devin
|1
|Marie Conklin demo matthie
|Mar 11
|Curios chris
|1
|CIA hacked the election, not Russia
|Mar 11
|hemakeshimselfloo...
|2
|The Rockin Demo
|Mar 10
|Mona Lott
|12
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Mar 9
|Rock on
|86
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC