Feel the Heat fundraiser was a true success
The staff, board and families of Deep Root Center for Self-Directed Learning, a learning resource center in Canton, would like to extend our gratitude to all who contributed to the success of Feel the Heat, our Caribbean-inspired fundraising dinner and silent auction held last month. Thank you to all of our guests for your generosity, as well as your investment and commitment to the DRC mission.
Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
