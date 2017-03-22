Drivers cited with DWI, other charges

Drivers cited with DWI, other charges

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Morgan M. Harris, 24, Norwood, was charged by Potsdam Village Police on Saturday with aggravated driving while intoxicated. She was also cited with no/inadequate plate lamps and failure to use a designated lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Rockin Demo 7 hr Cherry 15
Affairs 10 hr happy man 45
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 14 hr Mary 87
Con mohoney hit and run Mon makeyourown 2
Brittany Clare Mar 18 Lizz 4
Does anyone know (Mar '09) Mar 16 Littleman 4
Potsdam Humane Society is a Joke (Feb '12) Mar 15 Maggiemay 86
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,984 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC