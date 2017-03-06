Dig Safely New York will hold excavator safety seminar in Potsdam Tuesday
Keynote speaker Brad Gardener and his wife Dolores will also be present at the seminars to discuss the dangers of not following safety procedures. Brad lost his arm in a workplace accident involving an auger approximately 10 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtney Sturgeon
|Sat
|Gagging
|14
|tnt fireworks angie
|Fri
|just ask
|3
|Job offer
|Mar 3
|That guy
|13
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Mar 2
|x middlemiss
|13
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Feb 28
|scottie the weiner
|1
|J&S Contractors (Aug '13)
|Feb 27
|lori
|10
|The rockin metthies (Mar '16)
|Feb 27
|Crooks
|83
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC