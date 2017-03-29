DEC hosting St. Lawrence County Youth Turkey Hunt
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Environmental Conservation Officers in St. Lawrence County are partnering with the Massena Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation to offer youth ages 12 to 15 an opportunity to hunt turkey this spring. The hunt is a two-day event that starts with an educational portion at the Massena Rod and Gun Club at 5 p.m. on April 21, followed by a hunting day on April 22. The Rod and Gun Club is at 155 Patterson Road.
