Crane School of Music hosts unique residency

SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music will present “Untold Legacies of Black Composers,” a campus-wide event being held from April 4-11 that will help to raise awareness of black musicians in classical music. Crane School of Music alumnus Burt Mason '97 will be joined by Kelly Hall-Tompkins to educate and perform with students during their residency in Potsdam.

