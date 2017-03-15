CPH hosting Diabetes Alert Day on March 28
Canton-Potsdam Hospital will recognize National Diabetes Alert Day on March 28, at Potsdam Primary Care, Cheel Medical Center, 49 Lawrence Avenue, from 10 a.m. - noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a health fair featuring providers Dr. Paul Tejera, Dr. Paul C. O'Donnell, and Dr. Emily Wood. A variety of health information on topics geared towards diabetes management, such as insurance, foot care, diet and nutrition, dental health, support groups and local classes will also be available.
