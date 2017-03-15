CPH hosting Diabetes Alert Day on Mar...

CPH hosting Diabetes Alert Day on March 28

Canton-Potsdam Hospital will recognize National Diabetes Alert Day on March 28, at Potsdam Primary Care, Cheel Medical Center, 49 Lawrence Avenue, from 10 a.m. - noon and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a health fair featuring providers Dr. Paul Tejera, Dr. Paul C. O'Donnell, and Dr. Emily Wood. A variety of health information on topics geared towards diabetes management, such as insurance, foot care, diet and nutrition, dental health, support groups and local classes will also be available.

Potsdam, NY

