Connie L. Bates
Connie was born May 15, 1949 in Potsdam, first of six children of the late Fay L. and Mildred Trerise Collins. She attended elementary grades at Thompson Rural School on the Bagdad Road, and graduated from Potsdam High School in 1966.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Potsdam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two sentenced in Massena burglaries
|2 hr
|sicko
|1
|Courtney Sturgeon
|4 hr
|Gagging
|14
|tnt fireworks angie
|Fri
|just ask
|3
|Job offer
|Fri
|That guy
|13
|Who is angel middlemiss? (Feb '16)
|Mar 2
|x middlemiss
|13
|Beware Kocsis boy scam
|Feb 28
|scottie the weiner
|1
|J&S Contractors (Aug '13)
|Feb 27
|lori
|10
Find what you want!
Search Potsdam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC