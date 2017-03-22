Clarkson University Reh Center for en...

Clarkson University Reh Center for entrepreneurship to honor north country entrepreneurs at dinner

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal

North country small business owners and interested community members are invited to attend the celebration, which will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Barben Rooms in Cheel Campus Center with cocktails followed by dinner. The cost per person for this event is $20, which includes dinner, dessert and drinks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The rockin metthies (Mar '16) 14 hr Scary Gary 88
just nsa Sun white 6
News Massena man cited with DWI, unlicensed operator... Sat DILF 3
Becca at stewarts Fri Hmmmm 2
Arby's visited by code enforced for longtime br... Fri Local yokel 1
blacks Mar 24 white 9
The Rockin Demo Mar 21 Cherry 15
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,021 • Total comments across all topics: 279,854,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC