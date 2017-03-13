Clarkson blanks Wisconsin, 3-0 for NC...

Clarkson blanks Wisconsin, 3-0 for NCAA women's hockey title

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KCTV5

Cayley Mercer scored two goals and Shea Tiley recorded a shutout as Clarkson captured the NCAA women's hockey National Championship with a 3-0 win over Wisconsin Sunday. Wisconsin lost in the semifinals in each of the last three seasons and was ranked No.1 in the nation all season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Potsdam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Affairs 1 hr No 20
Aimee Barney (Nov '13) 10 hr Raquette falls 6
Who is Lynette Vari (Feb '16) 11 hr John 14
Brittany Clare 22 hr Lizz 4
Why Mar 17 Yup 12
Does anyone know (Mar '09) Mar 16 Littleman 4
Con mohoney hit and run Mar 16 Shawn v 1
See all Potsdam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Potsdam Forum Now

Potsdam Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Potsdam Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Potsdam, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,117 • Total comments across all topics: 279,670,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC