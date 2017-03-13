Clarkson blanks Wisconsin, 3-0 for NCAA women's hockey title
Cayley Mercer scored two goals and Shea Tiley recorded a shutout as Clarkson captured the NCAA women's hockey National Championship with a 3-0 win over Wisconsin Sunday. Wisconsin lost in the semifinals in each of the last three seasons and was ranked No.1 in the nation all season.
